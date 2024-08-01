It makes me happy to see Nico Williams idolizing me - Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan expressed his delight upon learning that Spanish-Ghanaian rising star Nico Williams regarded him as his idol during a recent interview.

Gyan, who holds the record as Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, felt privileged to receive such recognition from one of Europe's most promising talents.



Nico Williams, the younger sibling of Inaki Williams, is a player for Athletic Club in La Liga. The 22-year-old demonstrated his skills during Spain's recent triumph in the UEFA Euro, contributing to three goals, including one in the final match against England.



In a previous interview with TV3 during his visit to Ghana, Nico identified Gyan as a player he admired during his formative years.

Gyan responded with enthusiasm, expressing gratitude for the acknowledgment, which underscores his influence on the sport.



"I was very pleased when Nico Williams mentioned that he idolizes me, as it indicates that people are beginning to recognize our contributions to the nation during our era."



"Nico had an impressive tournament; he is among the most promising players globally and is being pursued by top clubs, so I was thrilled by the compliments he offered me."