It's a great privilege to play for Black Stars - Francis Abu

Francis Abu

Francis Abu, a midfielder based in Belgium, has expressed his appreciation following his debut for the Ghanaian national team.

The player from Cercle Brugge made his first appearance during an international friendly against Uganda in Marrakesh, Morocco.



Abu showcased an impressive performance during the match, playing for 64 minutes before being substituted by Forson Amankwah. In a post on Instagram, he mentioned, "Dreams do come true! I am thankful and privileged to represent my homeland Ghana. Alhamdulilah."



Despite recently recovering from an injury, the former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder has been performing well in the Belgium First Division A league.

His display against Uganda is likely to secure him a call-up for the World Cup qualifiers in June against Mali and the Central African Republic.



The game against Uganda saw Ghana scoring first through Jerome Opoku, with Steven Mukwala from Asante Kotoko equalizing shortly after.



Jordan Ayew then put the Black Stars ahead before halftime, but Shaban Muhammed equalized eight minutes before the end of the match.