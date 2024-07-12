It’s a pleasure to join the Black Queens for the first time – Princess Marfo
Princess Marfo, a midfielder for the Black Queens of Ghana, expressed her excitement about being called up to the national team for the first time.
Currently in Japan with the team for an upcoming friendly match, she mentioned feeling welcomed by her teammates and is eager to give her all on the field to represent Ghana.
The match against Japan is scheduled for Saturday, July 13th at Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium.