It's critical for all of us who invest in Ghana Football to understand the need to invest more in our youth – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku

Source: Footballghana

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has emphasized the importance of increasing investments in youth football.

During his address at the 30th Ordinary Congress of the Ghana FA on Tuesday, August 27, Okraku highlighted the necessity for stakeholders in Ghanaian football to recognize the imperative of enhancing financial support for youth development.

"It is essential for all investors in Ghana Football to acknowledge the critical need for greater investment in our youth. Consequently, we must implement policies that enable clubs to cultivate talent in a competitive manner, thereby enhancing the appeal of our leagues."



Read full article