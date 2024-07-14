It’s going to be exciting to play in front of 30,000 fans every week – Ibrahim Osman

Ibrahim Osman

Source: Apexnewshub

Ghanaian talent Ibrahim Osman is thrilled about the opportunity to play in front of 30,000 fans every week at Brighton and Hove Albion's Amex Stadium.

The 19-year-old, who recently joined the English Premier League club after finishing the season with FC Nordsjaelland, expressed his excitement about playing on one of the best pitches in the league.

Osman is following in the footsteps of other Ghanaian talents from the Right to Dream Academy and is eager to make his mark in English football.



Read full article