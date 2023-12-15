'It's going to be scary for others teams' - Arsenal fans jubilate over video Thomas Partey in gym training

Partey is back in training

A video of Thomas Partey working out in the gym has sent Arsenal fans on cloud nine as they rejoice in the impending return of the Ghanaian midfielder.

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, a video surfaced of Thomas Partey busily working out in the gym as he steps up recovery from the injury that has kept him out of action for three months.



In the latest video posted on social media, the Arsenal player exhibited unwavering determination during an arduous training session.



Under the watchful eye of an Arsenal physio, Partey delved into a series of rigorous exercises, showcasing the resilience that has made him a midfield dynamo.



Since suffering an injury in October following an intense clash against Manchester City, Partey has been on the road to recovery, missing crucial matches including Ghana’s debut games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic and Madagascar.



In an update on his progress, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed that there is no fixed timeline for Partey's return.

The uncertainty surrounding his availability for the upcoming 2023 AFCON has kept fans on the edge of their seats.





Thomas Partey and Jurien Timber are all working hard to be back before or after end of January, Arteta is working to get more workforce this January transfer window..



Thomas partey is back, it's going to be scary but not for us.



Deep down, everyone knows that Partey is a level raiser. https://t.co/Ab8WqAjApQ — Ebuka Means Great ???? (@EbukaMeansGreat) December 14, 2023

The disrespect Thomas Partey gets from the Arsenal-fan base is terrible! I admit he’s a pivot and crucial to everything that happens in his position. But he left Atletico for us when we were struggling and helped us to Champions league football! He made 33 appearances in the EPL… pic.twitter.com/vrPs0m4Cv8 — HustinxAFC (@Hustinxwilliam) December 15, 2023

Ladies and gentlemen, Thomas Teye Partey is back for The Arsenal, from injury.

Quick reminder: Thomas Partey left Atletico Madrid (a UCL playing team ) to join Arsenal (struggling team) to aid Arsenal come back to UCL. After 3 years, he has achieved it



There are people who love you for who you are not, what you have❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5We7BObBkR — THOMA5 ???? (@ParteyHive) December 15, 2023

Partey is going to be like a new signing pic.twitter.com/0rMUSIVN6B — Mycø Gøøner (@Myco_AFC) December 15, 2023

EK