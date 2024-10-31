Sports

It’s good to face Hearts of Oak, one of Africa’s biggest clubs – Medeama coach Nebojsa Kapor

Nebojsa.png Nebojsa Kapor

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Medeama SC's head coach, Nebojsa Kapor, has expressed admiration for Hearts of Oak, recognizing them as one of Africa's premier football clubs. He conveyed his enthusiasm for the upcoming match against the Phobians, despite their recent difficulties.

