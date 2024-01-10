It’s never helpful when some players miss a period of training before a tournament – Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton believes this is not helpful when any team is preparing for a tournament

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton has lamented over the unavailability of Mohammed Kudus in the camp of the Black Stars in the first week of training.

According to him, this is not helpful when any team is preparing for a tournament.



Speaking to the press after Ghana’s goalless draw with Namibia on Monday, Coach Chris Hughton said all his Black Stars can do is to continue to work in train to prepare well for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



“I think with regards to pressure going to the tournament, every coach is under pressure to play at the tournament.



“It comes with the job, I think with regards to being ready, you never know if we are ready you will know when the first game comes. I have been involved with teams and watched teams do well when it comes to first games at tournaments.

“All we can do is prepare the best way we can, but of course, it is never helpful when some players have to miss a period of training, that is never helpful, but we are not the only country in that position and so we have to ensure that we are ready for the first game of the tournament,” Coach Chris Hughton said.



Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus has today trained with the Black Stars ahead of the national team’s departure to Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10.



The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13.