It’s not over – Mohammed Polo confident about Black Stars AFCON 2025 qualification chances despite sloppy start

Screenshot 20241003 114512.png Mohammed Polo

Thu, 3 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian football icon Mohammed Polo has conveyed optimism regarding the Black Stars' prospects for qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, despite a challenging beginning to their campaign.

The four-time African champions have yet to secure a victory in their initial matches in Group F, having suffered a defeat to Angola and settled for a draw against Niger in September.

When inquired about the Black Stars' chances of qualifying for AFCON 2025, he stated, “Yes! It is not over for Ghana. We will struggle a bit but we will definitely qualify.”

