It’s not over – Mohammed Polo confident about Black Stars AFCON 2025 qualification chances despite sloppy start
Thu, 3 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
Ghanaian football icon Mohammed Polo has conveyed optimism regarding the Black Stars' prospects for qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, despite a challenging beginning to their campaign.
The four-time African champions have yet to secure a victory in their initial matches in Group F, having suffered a defeat to Angola and settled for a draw against Niger in September.
When inquired about the Black Stars' chances of qualifying for AFCON 2025, he stated, “Yes! It is not over for Ghana. We will struggle a bit but we will definitely qualify.”
