“It’s not right” – Barcelona manager Hansi Flick critical of Real Madrid TV referee videos

The upcoming Clasico on Saturday is set to be a high-pressure affair, with significant implications for both Real Madrid and Barcelona. This intensity places added attention on the match referee, Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In anticipation of the game, Real Madrid TV has released another of their controversial videos scrutinizing Sanchez Martinez's past officiating decisions in matches involving the team.



Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick, preparing for his first competitive El Clasico, addressed this issue during his pre-match press conference.



He stated, “I was unaware of the Real Madrid TV videos, and I believe it’s inappropriate to do this. Referees face immense pressure, and my focus is on preparing the players. I have extensive experience and have never encountered issues with officials. I advised the team to concentrate on our performance rather than on refereeing decisions. We need to channel our energy into our game.”

Real Madrid has faced criticism for producing these videos, but it seems unlikely they will cease.



Meanwhile, Barcelona remains undeterred as they aim to establish a six-point lead over their rivals.