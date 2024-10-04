‘It’s pretty scary what he’s doing’: Real Madrid star hails ‘ridiculous’ Barcelona prodigy

Lamine Yamal

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has expressed admiration for Barcelona's emerging talent, Lamine Yamal.

At merely 17 years old, Yamal has established himself as a key player for both his club and the national team.



His remarkable ascent in recent years positions the Spanish international as a promising figure in the sport.

Rudiger recently discussed the young player's extraordinary development in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.



