‘It’s pretty scary what he’s doing’: Real Madrid star hails ‘ridiculous’ Barcelona prodigy

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana
Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has expressed admiration for Barcelona's emerging talent, Lamine Yamal.
At merely 17 years old, Yamal has established himself as a key player for both his club and the national team.
His remarkable ascent in recent years positions the Spanish international as a promising figure in the sport.
Rudiger recently discussed the young player's extraordinary development in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.
