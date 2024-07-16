It’s time to refresh, rethink and restart – Joseph Amoako after joining FC Samtredia

Joseph Amoako on far left

Source: Apexnewshub

Joseph Amoako, the Ghanaian winger, is eager to start making a difference at FC Samtredia following his transfer to the Georgian club.

He officially joined the team on Monday, agreeing to a three-year contract with a possible extension for an additional year.



Amoako faced various obstacles while playing for the Swedish club Helsingborgs IF.

He was accused of rape and subsequently imprisoned. However, he was later exonerated when it was revealed that he had been unjustly convicted.



