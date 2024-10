Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has openly questioned Otto Addo’s capability as head coach of the Ghana national team following their poor performance in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Agyemang-Badu expressed concern that the job might be too much for Addo, citing the team’s lackluster results and underwhelming tactics.



He believes Addo is struggling to inspire the players and steer the team toward success.

His comments have sparked debate about the coach’s future, as Ghana’s qualification hopes for AFCON 2025 hang in the balance.