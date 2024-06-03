It was a bad day for us, says Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum after defeat to Great Olympics

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Source: Footballghana

Asante Kotoko's coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, acknowledged the defeat against Great Olympics as a disappointing performance.

The team lost 1-0 in the recent match at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



Dr Ogum highlighted the need for improvement in the final phase of the game and expressed his belief that the team was unlucky, especially with Steven Mukwala's missed penalty.

He praised the players' individual and collective abilities but attributed the loss to just one of those unfortunate days at the office.



