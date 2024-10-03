'It was a difficult game' - Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu reacts to Goldstars draw

Nurudeen Amadu

Source: Kickgh

FC Samartex coach Nurudeen Amadu acknowledged the challenging nature of the match against Bibiani Goldstars, expressing that a stronger offensive performance could have led to a victory.

The Timber Giants nearly secured their second win of the season but settled for a 2-2 draw against the Miners in the outstanding match-week 2 of the GPL.

Emmanuel Mamah scored the opening goal from a penalty in the first half, but the lead was equalized by Kelvin Oppong in the 75th minute, resulting in a shared outcome.



