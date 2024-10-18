Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

"It was a special feeling" - Elfsborg star Michael Baidoo celebrates dream Ghana debut

Michael Baidoo444 Michael Baidoo

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Elfsborg midfielder Michael Baidoo expressed his joy after making his dream debut for the Ghana national team, describing it as "a special feeling."

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live