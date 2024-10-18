"It was a special feeling" - Elfsborg star Michael Baidoo celebrates dream Ghana debut

Elfsborg midfielder Michael Baidoo expressed his joy after making his dream debut for the Ghana national team, describing it as "a special feeling."

Baidoo, who has impressed at the club level in Sweden, earned his first cap for the Black Stars and celebrated the milestone as a significant achievement in his career.



In his post-match reflections, Baidoo highlighted the pride of representing his country and the emotions that came with finally wearing the national team jersey.

His debut marks an important step in his career as he looks to establish himself as a regular part of the Black Stars squad.



The young midfielder's enthusiasm reflects the hunger and excitement among emerging talents eager to make their mark on the international stage for Ghana.