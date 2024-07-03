It was a tough decision to move to China - Asamoah Gyan reveals

Asamoah Gyan, the Ghana legend, revealed that his move to the Chinese Super League was a challenging decision for him.

After a successful period with Al Ain in the UAE, Gyan signed a two-year deal with Shanghai SIPG in July 2015, earning a weekly salary of £227,000.



Despite the difficulty of the move, Gyan consulted with his family and ultimately believed it was the right career move.

The decision paid off, as he was able to establish companies that provided employment opportunities for Ghanaians.



Gyan, who retired in June 2023, remains Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals and Africa's highest goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.