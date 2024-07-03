Sports

It was a tough decision to move to China - Asamoah Gyan reveals

Asamoah Gyan

Wed, 3 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asamoah Gyan, the Ghana legend, revealed that his move to the Chinese Super League was a challenging decision for him.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live