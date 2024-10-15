It was a very difficult game - Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu after Accra Lions draw

Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu expressed that the game against Accra Lions, which ended in a draw, was very challenging for his side.

Following the match, Boadu acknowledged the effort and resilience of both teams but highlighted that the encounter was difficult, with both sides creating few clear chances.



Despite the draw, Boadu remains optimistic about his team's progress and is focused on improving their performance in future matches.

The result reflects the competitive nature of the league, where teams are pushing hard to secure vital points.



Boadu’s assessment emphasizes the tactical challenges and the need for more creativity in front of goal as Berekum Chelsea looks to climb up the league standings.