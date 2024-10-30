Sports

It was easy to get away from Thomas Partey to score against Arsenal - Virgil van Dijk

Screenshot 20241030 175024.png van Dijk has opened up on how he was able to go past Partey to score in their thrilling 2-2 draw

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Liverpool's captain, Virgil van Dijk, discussed his goal-scoring moment against Arsenal in their exciting 2-2 draw, highlighting how he managed to get past Thomas Partey.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live