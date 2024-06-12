Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

It was just one of the bad days - Ogum after Great Olympics defeat

Kotoko 4333456 Asante Kotoko FC

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Asante Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum labelled their recent loss to Great Olympics as a "disappointing result" after their matchday 32 clashes.

Despite a recent victory against Hearts of Oak, Kotoko struggled to score and ended up losing 1-0 to Great Olympics.

Raymond Oko Grippman netted the winning goal just before halftime, leaving Kotoko unable to bounce back.

Star player Steven Mukwala missed a crucial penalty, adding to their troubles.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet