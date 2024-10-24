It was wrong to hand Black Stars captaincy to Mohammed Kudus when Jordan Ayew is around - Prince Tagoe

Former Black Stars forward, Prince Tagoe, has voiced his disapproval regarding the decision by the national team's management to appoint Mohammed Kudus as captain instead of Jordan Ayew.

Kudus, who plays for West Ham United, was chosen to lead the team in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers against Sudan after Thomas Partey was unavailable due to health issues.



In an interview with Angel FM, Tagoe criticized the team's management for creating what he considers unnecessary controversy.



He argued that Jordan Ayew should have been given the captaincy to promote harmony within the squad.



Tagoe emphasized that while Kudus is a talented player, it would be more appropriate to wait for the right moment to assign him such a significant role.

He pointed out that premature decisions regarding leadership can lead to confusion within the team, which is a critical issue that needs addressing.



Following the first leg of the qualifiers, Ayew was seen expressing his frustration to Sudan's Ghanaian coach, Kwasi Appiah, over being overlooked for the captaincy.



The Black Stars ended the first leg in a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium and subsequently lost 2-0 in the return match in Libya.



These results have left Ghana in third place with two points, with their final qualifiers scheduled for November against Angola and Niger.