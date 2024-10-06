“It will depend on…” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Erling Haaland links with Barcelona

Erling Haaland

Source: Football-espana

Next summer, Barcelona is anticipated to pursue a new striker. Robert Lewandowski will turn 37 in August, and while he is likely to play for at least another season, there is currently no clear successor in place, unless Vitor Roque impresses unexpectedly. Consequently, a new signing is necessary.

In recent weeks, several younger candidates have been associated with Barcelona, with Erling Haaland being the most notable and costly option.

Fabrizio Romano has discussed the ongoing rumors regarding the prolific Norwegian forward with CaughtOffside.



Read full article