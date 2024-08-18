Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

It will give me confidence for upcoming games - Antoine Semenyo after scoring on Premier League opening day

Semenyo On Confi.jpeg Semenyo credited the preseason focus on positioning for his goal

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo has expressed his motivation to score more goals after netting in AFC Bournemouth's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League opener.

Semenyo's late goal secured a point for his team after Chris Wood gave Forest the lead in the first half.

Semenyo credited the preseason focus on positioning for his goal and aims to continue his form in upcoming matches.

He hopes to keep up his strong performances when Bournemouth hosts Newcastle United next weekend.

Read full article

Source: footballghana.com