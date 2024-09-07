Sports

Jack Draper after vomiting in US Open defeat: I'd never quit

Jack Draper Was Vomited Three Times During His US Open Semifinal Defeat.png Jack Draper was vomited three times during his US Open semifinal defeat

Sat, 7 Sep 2024 Source: ESPN

Jack Draper stated that he never thought about retirement during his straight-sets semifinal loss to top seed Jannik Sinner on Friday, despite experiencing a challenging match that caused him to vomit three times. The 25th seed had previously won every set in New York, but his pursuit of a first major semifinal turned into a struggle as heat, humidity, and nerves made him feel ill by the second set.



