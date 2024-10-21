Jack Leach has taken 140 wickets in 38 Tests for England

Source: BBC

Spinner Jack Leach was concerned that his international career might be finished after being excluded from the England squad during the home summer.

He was passed over for Shoaib Bashir but has made a comeback for the series in Pakistan, teaming up with his Somerset colleague.

At 33 years old, he stands as the top wicket-taker for both teams, having claimed 14 wickets ahead of the series finale in Rawalpindi starting Thursday.



