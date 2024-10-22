Jackson guides Ravens to fifth consecutive win

Lamar Jackson threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns

Source: BBC

The Baltimore Ravens overcame an early 10-point deficit to secure their fifth consecutive victory, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31.

Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP, showcased his skills by throwing for 281 yards and five touchdowns, bolstering his chances of winning the award again this season.



After the Buccaneers jumped to a 10-0 lead, the Ravens responded with an impressive 34 unanswered points, scoring 17 in both the second and third quarters.

One of Jackson's standout plays was a 49-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman in the third quarter, with additional touchdowns from Justice Hill, Mark Andrews, and Derrick Henry.



Read full article