Jamees Rodriguez makes La Liga return as Rayo Vallecano down Osasuna

Rayo Vallecano achieved their second victory of the season on Monday evening, securing a comeback win against Osasuna.

Both teams are currently tied with 7 points, yet Rayo Vallecano occupies the sixth position, while Osasuna finds themselves in 11th place, five spots behind.



The home team began the match with strong intent but faced difficulties in overcoming Osasuna's defense, which became more assured during counterattacks.

Raul Garcia de Haro had a penalty claim rejected, and Bryan Zaragoza started to pose a challenge for Andrei Ratiu on the right flank.



