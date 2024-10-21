Jannik Sinner Takes Home $6 Million With Win Over Carlos Alcaraz In 6 Kings Slam

Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) Getty Images

Source: Forbes

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner confirmed his top ranking by winning the 6 Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, earning the largest prize in sports history.

He triumphed over Carlos Alcaraz with a score of 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, securing a $6 million reward.

In the third-place match, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 6-2, 7-6(5), marking another chapter in their legendary rivalry. Nadal is expected to retire at the upcoming Davis Cup finals in Spain.



Read full article