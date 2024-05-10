Japan to face Ghana's Black Queens in friendly ahead of Olympic Games

The Black Queens of Ghana

The Japan Football Association announced on Thursday that Japan's women's national team will face off against Ghana's Black Queens in an international friendly match.

This match is intended to serve as preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games.



The Black Queens have been inactive for almost three months, with their last game taking place in February against Zambia's Copper Queens in the Olympic qualifiers. Unfortunately, they were unable to secure a spot in Paris.



However, prior to this break, the team ended a five-year drought by defeating Namibia in the final qualifying round, guaranteeing their participation in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Impressed by the Black Queens' performances under the guidance of head coach Nora Hauptle, the Japan FA has confirmed this friendly match against Nadeshiko Japan.



The purpose of this encounter is to assess the strengths of both teams leading up to the Olympic Games.



The match is scheduled to take place on July 13 at the Kanazawa Go-Go Curry Stadium in Ishikawa.