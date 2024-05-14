Jarell Quansah scores his first English Premier League goal for Liverpool

Jarell Quansah

Jarell Quansah, a defender born in England with Ghanaian heritage, successfully scored his inaugural goal in the English Premier League for Liverpool during their match against Aston Villa on Monday night.

The talented young player was included in Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup for today's game, which marks Liverpool's second-to-last fixture of the league season.



Taking place at Villa Park, Quansah managed to equalize the score with a powerful header just three minutes into the first half. This goal not only leveled the playing field but also granted Liverpool a 3-1 advantage over Aston Villa.



It is worth noting that this is Quansah's first goal in the English Premier League.

Furthermore, he joins the ranks of the 24th player to have achieved their inaugural goal in the English Premier League under Jurgen Klopp's management of Liverpool.



