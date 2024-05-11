Jeffrey Schlupp embodies Crystal Palace DNA – Steve Parish

Jeffrey Schlupp

Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Paris, has praised Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp and his teammates, Will Hughes and Joel Ward, for signing contract extensions.

Paris emphasized that these players not only excel on the field but also contribute to fostering a culture of excellence within the team.



He expressed his satisfaction with their decision to stay at the club, highlighting their positive impact on Crystal Palace's development under manager Oliver Glasner.

Paris commended the trio for being natural leaders in the dressing room and for embodying the club's values, setting high standards both on and off the pitch.



The chairman expressed his excitement for the upcoming season, confident that their presence will further enhance the team's progress under Glasner's leadership.