Jeffrey Schlupp extends stay at Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp

Jeffrey Schlupp, the versatile Ghanaian midfielder, has agreed to prolong his tenure with Crystal Palace, an English Premier League team.

The former Black Stars striker has signed a one-year contract extension, ensuring his presence at the club until the summer of 2025.



Since joining Crystal Palace from Leicester City, Schlupp has become an integral part of the team, making 230 appearances across various competitions for the Eagles.



The club's Chairman, Steve Parish, emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between youth and experience in the Premier League squad, praising Schlupp, along with Will Hughes and Joel Ward, for their leadership qualities both on and off the pitch.

The trio's contract extensions are seen as a positive step towards the club's progress under the guidance of Oliver Glasner.



In recent matches, Schlupp showcased his skills by scoring a stunning goal against Fulham and contributing to the team's victory over Manchester United.