Jeffrey Schlupp scores for Crystal Palace in third straight pre-season game

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp maintained his remarkable preseason performance by scoring in Crystal Palace FC's 3-1 triumph over West Ham United FC early Sunday morning at the Raymond James Stadium.

Tyrick Mitchell initiated the scoring just one minute into the match, giving Crystal Palace an early advantage. However, West Ham quickly levelled the score.



In the 21st minute, Michail Antonio equalized for the Hammers, bringing the score to 1-1 as both teams proceeded to halftime.



The second half witnessed Schlupp restoring Crystal Palace's lead, finding the net six minutes after the hour mark. His goal, assisted by Jordan Ayew, marked his third consecutive match with a goal during the preseason, putting the Eagles ahead 2-1.

Shortly thereafter, Odsonne Edouard increased the lead to 3-1, with Schlupp providing the assist for this goal.



Jordan Ayew, Schlupp's fellow countryman, played the entire match for Crystal Palace, while West Ham's Mohammed Kudus also completed the full game.



This victory enhances Crystal Palace's confidence as they gear up for the forthcoming 2024/25 English Premier League season.