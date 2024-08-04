Sports

Jeffrey Schlupp scores for Crystal Palace in third straight pre-season game

Jeffrey Schlupp 2234 Jeffrey Schlupp

Sun, 4 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp maintained his remarkable preseason performance by scoring in Crystal Palace FC's 3-1 triumph over West Ham United FC early Sunday morning at the Raymond James Stadium.

