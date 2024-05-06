Jeremie Frimpong on target as Leverkusen see off Frankfurt with a 5-1 win

Jeremie Frimpong celebrates after scoring a stunning goal against Frankfurt

Jeremie Frimpong, a young Dutch player, found the back of the net for Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday night, contributing to their 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite not starting in the Week 32 match of the 2023/24 Bundesliga season, the player of Ghanaian descent was brought on in the second half.



Granit Xhaka opened the scoring for Bayer Leverkusen after 12 minutes in today's game. Hugo Ekitike equalized for the hosts in the 32nd minute with a well-taken strike.



Patrick Schick then scored before halftime to give the visitors the lead once again. In the second half, Jeremie Frimpong scored, along with two other goals from Bayer Leverkusen, securing the three points.

Exequiel Palacios and Victor Boniface also found the back of the net for the German Bundesliga champions.



Jeremie Frimpong has now scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 30 league appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.