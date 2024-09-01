Jeremie Frimpong scores, but Bayer Leverkusen fall to RB Leipzig

Jeremie Frimpong

Source: Footballghana

Jeremie Frimpong, a defender of Ghanaian descent born in the Netherlands, scored during Bayer Leverkusen's closely contested 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig at the BayArena on Saturday afternoon.

Frimpong, who was in the starting lineup and played for 77 minutes, netted a goal from a short distance in the 39th minute, providing Leverkusen with an initial advantage.



Shortly before halftime, Spanish defender Alejandro Grimaldo increased the lead with an assist from German forward Florian Wirtz.

Nevertheless, RB Leipzig made a comeback, with Slovenian midfielder Kevin Kampl scoring a header in stoppage time, narrowing the scoreline.



Read full article