Jeremy Doku named in Premier League team of the week

Belgian-born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku has earned a place in Sofascore's Premier League Team of the Week due to his outstanding display during Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Doku, who completed the full match, excelled on the right side of the field. The 21-year-old recorded two shots, achieved an 84 percent pass accuracy, created one scoring opportunity, and had an impressive 60 touches throughout the game. On the defensive end, he made eight recoveries, triumphed in 11 duels, and maintained a flawless tackle success rate.



Manchester City commenced their title defense in a dominant manner, with Erling Haaland scoring the opening goal in his 100th match for the club, assisted cleverly by Bernardo Silva. Although Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson had a goal disallowed for offside, City's superiority was confirmed by Mateo Kovacic’s composed finish in the latter stages of the match.

Doku’s energetic contributions on both offense and defense were crucial, securing him a well-deserved recognition among the top performers in the Premier League for the week.