Jeremy Doku named in Premier League team of the week

Jeremy Doku Club.jpeg Jeremy Doku

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Belgian-born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku has earned a place in Sofascore's Premier League Team of the Week due to his outstanding display during Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

