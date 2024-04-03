Jerome Boateng set to reappear before court over assault charges

Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng, the former German defender, is set to undergo a retrial for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Sherin Senler, starting on June 14, 2024.

This retrial was scheduled to coincide with Germany's Euro Championship match against Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The retrial was ordered by the Supreme Regional Court of Bavaria due to significant procedural errors that were identified in Boateng's initial conviction.



In 2021, Boateng was handed a five-year suspended sentence and a £1.5m fine for physically assaulting Senler during a 2018 Caribbean vacation.



However, this ruling was overturned on appeal, leading to the upcoming retrial. Furthermore, new allegations have surfaced regarding Boateng's treatment of other female partners. Following the tragic death of his ex-partner Kasia Lenhardt in early 2021, Boateng's mother alleged that he had been mentally and physically abusive towards women for years. Voice messages from Lenhardt indicated her intention to sue Boateng for assault before her passing.

Lenhardt, who was 25 years old, left behind a young son shortly after Boateng publicly announced their breakup. A close friend of hers revealed that negative comments made by Boateng during interviews had a profound impact on her.



Despite these accusations, Boateng maintains his innocence through his legal representatives, claiming that much of the information circulating is inaccurate or incomplete. The trial is expected to span six sessions from June to July, with the final verdict anticipated on July 19.