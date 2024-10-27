Sports

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's assist propels Sheffield United to 2-0 victory over Stoke City

Screenshot 20241027 064747.png Sheffield United achieved a 2-0 victory against Stoke City

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sheffield United achieved a 2-0 victory against Stoke City at Bramall Lane, highlighted by an impressive performance from English-born Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

