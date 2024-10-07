Sports

Sports
0

Jesus Navas seals final Sevilla derby win as La Real hold Atletico Madrid

La Liga Round Up Jesus Navas Final Sevilla Derby Win La Real Atletico Madrid.jpeg Jesus Navas

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sunday's La Liga matches saw a mix of penalty drama, with three missed and one successful conversion, as Girona narrowly defeated Athletic Club.

