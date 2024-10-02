John Laryea to face Panama’s Ricardo Nunez on November 1 in US

John Laryea, will face Ricardo Nunez from Panama in his first competitive fight in the United States

Source: Lighters Zone

Two-time undefeated WBO African Featherweight champion John Laryea is set to compete against Ricardo Nunez from Panama in his inaugural competitive match in the United States.

This featherweight showdown is slated for November 1, 2024, following a period of uncertainty, marking Laryea's anticipated return to the ring for his first international fight.

Known as the 'Expensive Boxer' and currently ranked No. 70 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Laryea will experience his first international bout next month at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, USA.



Read full article