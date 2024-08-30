Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

John Paintsil inspects pitch at Baba Yara ahead of Ghana vs Angola showdown

John Paintsil 33444.png John Paintsil

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Paintsil, the assistant coach of the Black Stars, visited the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday to assess the condition of the grounds prior to the international break in September.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live