John Paintsil inspects pitch at Baba Yara ahead of Ghana vs Angola showdown

John Paintsil, the assistant coach of the Black Stars, visited the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday to assess the condition of the grounds prior to the international break in September.

Ghana is scheduled to face Angola next month in the initial match of two in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

In anticipation of this encounter, there have been worries regarding the subpar condition of the pitch. Nevertheless, the National Sports Authority has guaranteed that the grass will be well-maintained by the time of the match.