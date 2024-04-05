John Paintsil takes legal action against journalists and media houses over defamatory comments

John Painstil

Black Stars assistant coach, John Paintsil, has taken legal action against Multimedia Group, Omni Media Limited, Angel Broadcasting Network, and four individuals for making defamatory comments about him after his recent appointment.

The defendants, including Patrick Osei Agyemang (Countryman Songo), Christopher Nimeley, Saddick Adams, and Veronica Commey, are accused of spreading false information regarding Paintsil's coaching qualifications. Paintsil has filed a writ of summons, with himself as the plaintiff.



Saddick Adams called for an investigation into Paintsil's alleged forgery during a program on Angel FM in Accra, while Countryman Songo verbally attacked him on his popular Fire for Fire program on Adom FM, regarding the alleged fake certificate.

Paintsil was recently named as assistant coach to Black Stars head coach Otto Addo for Ghana's upcoming friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in Marrakech.