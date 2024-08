Kingsley Braye

Source: Footballghana

Medeama Sporting Club has officially confirmed the acquisition of 24-year-old forward Kingsley Braye from Susubiribi on a four-year contract.

This signing is a major boost to our attacking options and demonstrates our commitment to competing at the highest level.

"We look forward to seeing Kingsley Braye in action and welcome him to the Medeama SC family."



