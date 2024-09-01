Jonas Adjetey replaces Alexander Djiku for AFCON qualifiers

Jonas Adjetey Adjei

FC Basel's Jonas Adjetey Adjei has been called up to replace the injured Alexander Djiku for Ghana's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 20-year-old defender, making his debut with the Black Stars, has been impressive in the Swiss Super League.



Adjetey, who began his career at Teshie Football Academy and had stints with Accra Great Olympics and Berekum Chelsea before joining FC Basel, will join the team on Monday.

Ghana will face Angola at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 5 and Niger in Berkane, Morocco on September 9, 2024.



Read full article