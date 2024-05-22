Jonathan Sowah earns Black Stars invite for Mali and Central Africa Republic games

Jonathan Sowah

Jonathan Sowah, a Ghanaian forward based in Libya, has received an invitation to participate in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Since moving to Al Nasr in Libya during the January transfer window, the former Medeama player has been performing exceptionally well.



With five goals scored in six games, Sowah is currently one of the top scorers for the club in the ongoing season.



His impressive displays in the Libyan top-flight have caught the attention of Otto Addo, earning him a spot in the national team for the upcoming matches.



Sowah's initial call-up to the national team came during his time at Medeama, where he showcased his skills in both the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League.

After making his debut against Comoros in a 1-0 defeat, Sowah will now represent Ghana in matches against Mali and the Central African Republic.



The Black Stars will play against Mali on June 6 in Bamako before hosting the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.



Ghana, currently ranked fourth in Group I, will be looking to secure victories in both games after a slow start to the qualifiers last year, which saw them defeat Madagascar 1-0 but lose narrowly to Comoros.