Jonathan Sowah has become arrogant after Black Stars call-up – Yahaya Mohammed

Former Ghana striker, Yahaya Mohammed has accused Medeama SC striker Jonathan Sowah of arrogance.

According to him, although Sowah is a very good forward, the arrogance is affecting him.



"How is his performance after his Black Stars call-up? He is arrogant now, not going to training, receiving unnecessary cards, and indiscipline in the field of play. It can affect you because you are not there yet so that is the problem.



"He is one of the finest strikers Ghana can rely on but he may end up spending all his time in Ghana if they don't manage him well to stop being arrogant. We don't want it to be like that,” Yahaya Mohammed told Mothers 102.7FM.

Jonathan Sowah is one of the 55 players selected by Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton in his provisional squad for the 2023 AFCON.



In recent weeks, he has lost form and been at the end of criticism by fans of Medeama SC.



He missed a penalty kick and saw a red card on Wednesday when Medeama SC lost 3-0 to Young Africans in the CAF Champions League.