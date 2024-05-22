Jonathan Sowah picks MOTM award after netting FOUR goals

Jonathan Sowah

Jonathan Sowah, the Black Stars striker, was the standout player in the recent Libyan Premier League match, scoring four goals to help Al-Nasr Benghazi secure a 6-3 victory over Al Hilal Benghazi.

Sowah, who is 25 years old and transferred from Medeama SC in January, was awarded the man of the match for his exceptional display.



He began by converting a penalty in the 3rd minute and then scored another penalty just three minutes later.



Sowah completed a first-half hat-trick shortly before halftime and added his fourth goal in the 72nd minute. His teammates, Mohamed Eshtewi and Mohamed Ali Jouini, scored the remaining two goals.

This win further solidified Al-Nasr's position at the top of the league table with 37 points.



Sowah's remarkable performance includes five goals and an assist in just seven games for Al-Nasr.



As a result, he has been selected to represent Ghana in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.