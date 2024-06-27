Jonathan Sowah seals transfer to Young Africans – Report

Jonathan Sowah, formerly of Medeama SC, has completed a move to Young Africans in Tanzania, as reported by Akoma FM in Kumasi.

This transfer signifies his departure from Al Nasr in Libya, where he had a short stint after joining them earlier this year from the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League champions.



The striker has made a significant impact in Libya, scoring five goals in six matches and emerging as one of the top scorers for the club.

Sowah's rise from Danbort in Division Two to a key player in the Ghana Premier League has been remarkable, with his performances in the CAF Champions League catching the attention of national team coach Chris Hughton.



His move to Tanzania could potentially earn him a recall to the national team for the upcoming 2023 AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.