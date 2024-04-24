Sports

Sports
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp deserve to start every game for Crystal Palace - Oliver Glasner

Jordan Ayew Ans Jeffrey Schlupp1 Jeffrey Schlupp (Left) and Jordan Ayew

Wed, 24 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has expressed his confidence in the abilities of Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp to be key starters for The Eagles.

Speaking before the upcoming Premier League match against Newcastle United, Glasner pointed out the potential of the duo.

Despite facing reduced playing time due to the emergence of talents like Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, and the impressive performances of Jean-Philippe Mateta, Glasner praised Ayew and Schlupp's quality.

He highlighted their readiness to make significant contributions from the starting lineup.

"We have players like Eze, Mateta, and Olise who are in excellent form, scoring goals and providing assists. But we also have Schlupp, Ayew, and Edouard who are equally deserving of starting spots due to their talent and quality," Glasner stated.

