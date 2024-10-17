Jordan Ayew can guide me to excel at Leicester City – Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed his excitement about playing alongside compatriot Jordan Ayew at Leicester City, believing that Ayew’s guidance will help him settle and succeed at the club.

Ayew, who joined Leicester from Crystal Palace, brings extensive Premier League experience, which Issahaku finds invaluable.



The young forward noted that Ayew’s presence makes the transition smoother and helps him achieve his personal goals.

Since joining Leicester, both players have featured regularly, with Ayew getting more minutes while Issahaku often comes off the bench.