Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Jordan Ayew can guide me to excel at Leicester City – Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Fatawu Issahaku Abdul Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has expressed his excitement about playing alongside compatriot Jordan Ayew at Leicester City, believing that Ayew’s guidance will help him settle and succeed at the club.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live